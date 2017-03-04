Hush Hush, Natalie Crick

New contemplative poetry from Natalie Crick

Hush Hush

Again the storm is waving, and concealed

Between these waxen nets

We look on. I can see no cordon,

But the brittle fence and shushing stalks

By which morsels of bush and neighbourly gusts

Strained on fresh waste, can be absorbed.

So for an hour I have sat and thought

Swelling in a pool of electricity.

I have sat and thought about this novel fury for an hour.

I have heard the gale roar above my head

And whip through the bricks and lick

It seems, around this house alone. I am content in

Painting in trance

The knowledge that this performance

Of dancing drums and stabbing ribbons

Is happening outside my window.

Natalie Crick has found delight in writing all of her life and first began writing when she was a very young girl. Her poetry is influenced by melancholic confessional Women’s poetry. Her poetry has been published in a range of journals and magazines including Cannons Mouth, Cyphers, Ariadne’s Thread, Carillon and the National Poetry Anthology 2013.

[Image: Ice Storm 2, Ross Griff, flickr used under creative commons license 2.0]