Easter Reprise: Angels-on-a-Pinhead

From the archives Vol 7, Issue 2, 127-130, Fall 2008.

Angels-on-a-Pinhead:

History of the Order of Perpetual Indulgence

Sr. Soami

On Holy Saturday, 1979 I donned a nun’s habit for the first time. With two other ‘gay male nuns’ I sashayed out among the faithfully queer on the Castro and then trekked to the nude beach at Land’s End to frolic with the pagan babies there assembled. At each location we were embraced and honored. “Good Afternoon, Sisters.” “Happy Easter, Sisters.” “Bless me for I have sinned, Sister.” It was an afternoon of revelation and retribution.

Years before I had studied to be a priest with the Capuchin Franciscan friars until I was rejected when I confessed my repressed gay feelings. Then fifteen years later in the city of St. Francis in one playful afternoon of transgender dress-up, I reclaimed my earlier calling to the religious life.

In the next several months I, along with the other three ‘founding mothers’ of SPI (Sr. Vicious Power Hungry Bitch, Reverend Mother Abbess—now deceased, and Sr. Hysterectoria, aka, Agnes deGarron), recruited ten others—mostly Radical Faeries—to form an order of gay male nuns with a mission to promulgate joy and expiate guilt. By January 1980 we named ourselves The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. In the intervening three decades we have become more inclusive with

les/bi women, transpersons and even a heterosexual male, Sr. HedraSexual, taking the veil.

Our first official public appearance was a march and rally in SF against nuclear power on the first anniversary of Three Mile Island. Reverend Mother attended the planning sessions. Some organizers told us not to come. We were politically incorrect. We were drag queens. We were not germane to the issues at hand. (As if anyone on the planet could not be!)

Sr. Succuba had calligraphed our gothic SPI banner. Neighborhood Arts had sewn our first fourteen habits. At the convent we’d been making black and white

pompons for days. The rally in Golden Gate Park would be just two blocks from the two convents that housed ten of us. So we gracefully showed up at the Civic Center, jumping in between the giant Mutant Sponges from the Farralon Islands

and Haight hippies pushing a coffin marked Capitalism. En route we alternated cheerful pompon routines with a Rosary in Time of Nuclear Peril. It was a meditation on Five Sorrowful Nuclear Realities: the U.S. Bombing of Hiroshima, the U.S.

Bombing of Nagasaki, Karen Silkwood Killed in Oklahoma, The Chernobyl Disaster in Russia (added later), Three Mile Island in Harrisburg. The Ave Prayer in between implored the Great Mother to protect us from the earth defilers. On that first outing we established the range of our ministry, from silly satire to thoughtful

spirituality.

The rest has been a colorful history quite often played out in the media both locally and internationally. We are sacred clowns in queer culture. We employ the sanctifying grace of camp humor as a survival strategy and for social and

spiritual transformation. We support playing and praying in public. Our first charity work was with MCC to benefit Cuban refugees. It was a church hall bingo followed by a salsa dance party directed by Sr. UnityHarmony. Two days later

we protested at USF at their 125th anniversary party that tried to deny the existence of the lesbian and gay campus groups at this Jesuit school. Two years later in 1982 we produced the first safe sex pamphlet, Play Fair. Srs. Mary Media, Roz Erection and Florence Nightmare, R.N., AKA, Bobbi Campbell the 1st AIDS poster boy, gently guided that accomplishment. And that year Sr. Boom Boom, running as ‘nun of the above,’ garnered 22,000 votes—almost becoming a SF Board of Supervisor.

For the first ten years I was known as Sr. Missionary Position. At our 10th anniversary party I altered my sisterly habits to become Sr. Missionary P. DeLight. In 2002 to honor the passing of a beloved faerie brother I became Sr. Iamosama DeLite, the Sodomite of the Most Holy and Beautiful Dove, Rumi Sufi Heart Now or for short Sr. So Am I.

In 1981 Mother Inferior Across the Abyss established the Order of Perpetual Indulgence in Australia. The Sisters there colonized New Zealand, Thailand and England. Toronto, Seattle, LA and Germany spontaneously combusted with our blessings or was it parthenogenesis? No, they definitely were not virgin births! Sr. X (RIP) of SF was the godmother of the Parisian Sisters. I believe England begat Scotland and we are not sure who infiltrated Uruguay and Colombia. In the past few years, Srs. Edith My Flesh and Helen Wheels at the Mother House have assisted in the formation of new houses in Portland, San Diego, Palm Springs and Las Vegas. Srs. Merry Peter and Mary Timothy continue on with guiding SPI missions in Eureka, Arizona, Tampa, St. Louis and Sr. Ivanna Mann is organizing Chicago.

The Missionary Order of PI under the Reverend Mother Generalship of Sr. Clara CumPassionata operates from Des Moines and Kansas City thru Tennessee and on to Rhode Island. Founding Mother Banana Nut Bread (also Agnes) guides the NYC (dis)Order of Sisters. More than a hundred of our 500 sisters worldwide attended our June 2006 Conclave in Los Angeles to celebrate the Order’s 10th anniversary there. Srs. Sparkle Plenty, NovaNilla and the rest of the Russian River Order are hosting the World SPI/OPI Conclave this September.

We combine social activism with glamour drag for public edification and personal enlightenment. We produce public parties. We lampoon political and clerical party lines. We celebrate queer diversity and community. We visit the sick. We shelter the homeless. We scatter the ashes of our dead.

Updated: Cinco deMayo 2008, June 17, 2008

3 Sisters Retreat House, Short Mountain Sanctuary, Liberty, TN

Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence World Orders:

Soon after the San Francisco Order was founded in 1979, the mission of the Sisters — to promulgate universal joy, expiate stigmatic guilt and serve the community — spread far and wide. Orders can be found across the United States and in several countries around the world.

Although the San Francisco Order is often referred to as the “Mother House”, the Sisters have no central seat of power and no single ruling body. Each Order is an autonomous, unique group with its own Habits, culture and rules. Just as the San Francisco Order is a reflection of the culture that surrounds it, so too is each Order a reflection of its own environment.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

thesisters.org

U.S. Houses

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,

The Abbey Of Saint Joan

Seattle, Washington

Founded: 1996 (1987)

PMB #486

1122 E. Pike St.

Seattle, WA 98122-3934

Telephone: (206) 860-3666

www.theabbey.org

Los Angeles Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Inc.

Los Angeles, California

Founded: 1995

8581 Santa Monica Blvd. # 257

West Hollywood, CA 90069

Telephone: (323) 908-3489

www.lasisters.org

Missionary Order of Perpetual Indulgence

Tennessee, Iowa, Chicago, Philadelphia

Founded: 1996

www.mosisters.org

New York City Sisters

New York, New York

radicalfaeries.net/radicalfaeries/sisters.htm

Russian River Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Inc.

Russian River, California

Founded: 2000

P.O. Box 771

Guerneville, CA 95446

Telephone: (707) 874-0312

Email: info@rrsisters.org

www.rrsisters.org

Las Vegas Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,

Holy Order Sin Sity Sisters

Las Vegas, Nevada

Founded: 2006

www.sinsitysisters.org

Portland Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

The Order of Benevolent Bliss

Portland, Oregon

Founded: 2006

www.portlandsisters.org

San Diego Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,

The Asylum of the Tortured Heart

San Diego, California

Founded: 2006

www.sdsisters.org

Eureka Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,

Abbey of the Big Red Wood

Eureka, California

Founded: 2007

P.O. Box 5625

Eureka, CA 95502-5625

Telephone: (707) 834.4832

Email: sisterfawn at eurekasisters.org

www.eurekasisters.org

Palm Springs Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

Palm Springs, California

Founded: 2007

www.palmspringssisters.org

The Grand Canyon Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

Phoenix, Arizona

Founded: 2008

5025 N. Central Ave. PMB 639

Phoenix, AZ 85012-1520

Email: info@azsisters.org

www.azsisters.org

U.S. Missions

The Gateway Sisters of Indulgence

St. Louis, Missouri

www.gsoi-stl.org

Missionary Order of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence
Tampa Bay, Florida

Tampa Bay, Florida

www.flsisters.org

Australia

The Order of Perpetual Indulgence

Sydney, Australia

Founded: 1982

www.universaljoy.com.au

The Order of Perpetual Indulgence in Australia, Inc

Adelaide, Australia

Founded: 1992

Colombia

Hermanitas de la Perpetua Indulgencia

Seccional, Colombia

hermanitas.8m.com

France

Les Soeurs de Perpétuelle Indulgence, Couvent de Paris

Paris, France

Founded: 1989

www.lessoeurs.org

Les Soeurs de Perpétuelle Indulgence, Couvent de As

Atlantique sud, near Bordeaux, France

Founded: 1994

Les Soeurs de Perpétuelle Indulgence, Couvent de Paname

Paris, France

Founded: 1996

spi.paname.free.fr

Les Soeurs de Perpétuelle Indulgence, Couvent des Chenaies

Marseille, Aix-en-Provence, Lyon, Nice; France

SPI / Couvent des Chenaies

c/o Didier Pugliese

2695 avenue du Colonel Maurice Bellec

13540 PUYRICARD

FRANCE

www.20six.fr/spi-chenaies

Germany

Orden der Schwestern der Perpetuellen Indulgenz e.V.,

Erzmutterhaus Sankta Melitta Iuvenis zu Berlin

Berlin, Germany

Fonded: 1991 (1993, 2003; Reunion of S.P.I. and O.P.I. Berlin in 2007)

O.S.P.I. e.V. Berlin

Blücherstr. 26 B

D-10961 Berlin

Germany

erzmutterhaus at indulgenz.de

www.indulgenz.de

Die Schwestern der Perpetuellen Indulgenz zu Hamburg

Haus Notre Dame Sainte Diana

Hamburg, Germany

Founded: 1996

S.P.I. Hamburg

c/o Hein & Fiete

Pulverteich 21

D-20099

Hamburg, Germany

info at spihamburg.de

www.spihamburg.de

Die Schwestern der Perpetuellen Indulgenz e.V.

Haus Sancta Maria Penetrantia

Köln, Germany

Founded: 1997

S.P.I. e.V. Köln

Adam – Stegerwald – Strasse 32

51063 Köln

Germany

Telephone: +49 221 – 88 74 314

info at spicologne.de

www.spicologne.de

Scotland

The Order of Perpetual Indulgence, Convent of Dunn Eideann
Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh, Scotland

P.O. Box 666

Edinburgh

EH7 5YW

www.thesisters.org.uk

The Order of Perpetual Indulgence, Convent of Moravia
Elgin, Scotland

Elgin, Scotland

2-4 Lamb Street

Elgin

IV30 2DG

www.thesisters.org.uk

Switzerland

Der Orden der Perpetuellen Indulgenz

Zürich, Switzerland

www.derorden.ch

Tthe United Kingdom

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Manchester

Manchester, United Kingdom

www.thesisters.demon.co.uk

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Sussex

Sussex, United Kingdom

The Abbey of the Dreaming Spires

Oxford, United Kingdom

www.oxfordsisters.org.uk

The Sanctuary of the Sisters of Perepetual Contumaciousness
Rockall, United Kingdom

Rockall, United Kingdom

Uruguay

Hermanas de la Perpetua Indulgencia

San Felipe y Santiago de Montevideo, Uruguay

www.geocities.com/perpetuaindulgencia