NOLA Zazen

by Sven Davisson

The Zendo near our house in Maine

the sound of the han echoes off trees and hill

and large rock where Gato-Roshi’s ashes lie.

The songs of birds chattering and trilling to each other

the mournful coo-ah coo of a pair of doves

and the cutting craw of a crow

the lone doe siding her way silently

through the remnants of harvest

the resonant tonal croak of a bull frog in the pond

the strike of an early rising carpenter’s hammer.

Here, the morning framed

by the warning of heavy equipment backing up

the rhythm of a train behind the house

broken by the sharp sound of poorly lubricated iron

wheels’ screech on rail as it makes the turn

edging by the decommissioned naval station

the backhoe digging through gravel and river silt

repairing the gas lines beneath the street

the occasional siren from the substation

at the end of the next block

workers’ voices raised over the noise of machines

five horns of a tug in the canal

and the answering clanging bell

as the drawbridge goes up

a car with bad muffler and loose belt waiting.

Behind the sound of rock on steal,

the sounds of two birds singing

a dog barks

another answers

a feral rooster crows WAKE UP

New Orleans 10.6.15