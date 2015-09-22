by Sven Davisson

Visiting Allen Ginsberg’s Beat snapshots

at the National Gallery of Art

an unanticipated sadness

black crows circle out of mind

grainy blackandwhite ghosts

of my own childhood

the skeleton of time

reminds me

hours spent discussing

Shelley’s ‘Ode to the Westwind’

as breath machine

Ozymandias and impermanence

Remind me

when we meet again

and now years later

here we are

fading snapshots

behind glass

the mundane and casual

archived and labeled

national memory

occluding personal ones

Remind me

how handsome Peter was

dead now just three months

as I move through the galleries

images set out in chronological order

I note how many lives are end dated

take note of the rare few that are not

reflecting on life impermanent as the

chemicals that form the emulsions

fading minutely before me

Remind me

the second day of Ango

an image of Gary Snyder

catches my eye

and makes me smile

young thin unexpectedly handsome

Unsui’s koromo with rakusu

standing in his garden

Kyoto, July 1963

Remind me

the grey in your beard

as you lit a cigarette

beneath a NO SMOKING sign

answering a student question

quoting Trungpa

on enlightenment

the step that isn’t there

my own mental snapshots

turning to grey

and beginning to fade

Remind me

your words

written on the back

of a postcard

an arial view of Nashville

postmark new york

the same hand beneath

each of these images

the next morning

sitting in meditation

thoughts fighting back

pulling me toward poetry

rebelling with a cascade of words

that have not come in months

Remind me

when next we meet

whether it be in Maine

at Naropa

or somewhere on the moon